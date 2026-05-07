Globalstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period.

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