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George Weston: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2026, 7:34 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $84.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $10.67 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNGRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNGRF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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