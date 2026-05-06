Genco Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $78.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.