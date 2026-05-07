Gatx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported earnings of $85.5 million in its first quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported earnings of $85.5 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.35 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $583.7 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $10.10 per share.

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