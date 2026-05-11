Figure Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Figure Technology Solutions Inc. (FIGR) on Monday reported profit of $44.9 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Figure Technology Solutions Inc. (FIGR) on Monday reported profit of $44.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The fintech company with a focus on blockchain related lending posted revenue of $167 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $166.8 million.

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