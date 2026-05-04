Fabrinet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $125.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $3.45. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.72 to $3.87.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

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