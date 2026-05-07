Evolent Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.6 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its first quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $496.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $531.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

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