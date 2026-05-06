Envista: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.…

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.

The Brea, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $705.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.5 million.

Envista expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVST

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