Enviri: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its first…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Enviri Corporation (NVRI) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The industrial services company posted revenue of $549.8 million in the period.

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