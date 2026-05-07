El Pollo Loco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported earnings…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period.

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