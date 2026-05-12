Eastern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported earnings of $640,000 in its first…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported earnings of $640,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period.

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