Ducommun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.9 million…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $209 million in the period.

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