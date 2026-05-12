Digimarc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.

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