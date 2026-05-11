Dick’s Sporting Goods Launches 2 New Credit Cards

Dick’s is partnering with Synchrony to launch two new cards catering to athletes who love cash back rewards. The Dick’s…

Dick’s is partnering with Synchrony to launch two new cards catering to athletes who love cash back rewards. The Dick’s Credit Card is a store card that can be used exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dick’s House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores. The Dick’s Mastercard can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

What We Know About the Cards

Both cards earn unlimited 10% back in rewards on qualifying purchases at Dick’s stores, while the Dick’s Mastercard earns an unlimited 1% on all other purchases in-store or online. If you need extra time to pay off your Dick’s purchase, you can get up to 24 months of special financing instead of the 10% cash back. Plus, you’ll automatically be elevated to Gold status in the Dick’s ScoreCard loyalty program after making your first purchase at a Dick’s store.

New cardholders receive a $30 bonus reward after making their first purchase at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dick’s House of Sport, Golf Galaxy, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands or Going Going Gone!

There is no annual fee with either card.

Who Should Consider These Cards

The Dick’s credit cards are best for people who shop at the Dick’s family of stores on a regular basis. The 10% rewards on eligible purchases is a massive return on your purchases that you cannot match anywhere else. Choosing between the store card and the Mastercard depends on how you like to manage your money.

The Dick’s Credit Card can only be used at one of the brand’s stores. This can help you avoid overspending since it cannot be used for other purchases, like dining, gas or entertainment. The Dick’s Mastercard is a solid option for people who want to earn Dick’s ScoreCard rewards on all of their purchases, since it earns an unlimited 1% back on everything outside of the Dick’s family of stores.

Alternative Card to Consider

Even the most athletic shoppers spend money at other stores. With the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card, you’ll earn 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined purchases on two categories you choose. Eligible categories include dining, sporting goods, gyms and fitness centers, and utilities. This feature gives you the flexibility to change where you earn bonus cash back based on where you plan to spend.

Plus, you’ll earn unlimited 5% on prepaid travel booked through U.S. Bank and 2% cash back on one everyday category of your choice each quarter like dining, grocery stores, and gas and EV charging — all with no annual fee. New cardholders can earn a $250 cash bonus after spending $1,000 within 90 days and enjoy an introductory 0% annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles; after that, a 17.74% to 27.99% variable APR applies.

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Dick’s Sporting Goods Launches 2 New Credit Cards originally appeared on usnews.com