CytomX Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTMX

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