Cushman & Wakefield: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

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