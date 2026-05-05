Corteva, Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $720 million. On a per-share…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $720 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTVA

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