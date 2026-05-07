CoreWeave: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Thursday reported a loss of $740 million in…

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Thursday reported a loss of $740 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livingston, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWV

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