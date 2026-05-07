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Core Molding Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 8:28 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Thursday reported net income of $605,000 in its first quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $58.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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