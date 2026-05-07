Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported profit of $14.5 million in…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported profit of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $193.5 million in the period.

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