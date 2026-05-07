Codexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.7…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $72 million to $76 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDXS

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