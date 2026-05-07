Cherry Hill: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Thursday reported net…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Thursday reported net income of $423,000 in its first quarter.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.5 million.

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