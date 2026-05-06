CF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $615 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF

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