Carter’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its first quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $681.1 million in the period.

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