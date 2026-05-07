Cars.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180 million.

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