CarParts.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The online auto parts retailer posted revenue of $132 million in the period.

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