Cardlytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

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