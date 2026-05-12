Cardinal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.4 million…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The civil contractor and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period.

Cardinal expects full-year revenue in the range of $675 million to $685 million.

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