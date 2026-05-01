Brookfield Renewable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of $295 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $939 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.5 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP

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