BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $702.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.5 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion.

BrightView shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.81, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

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