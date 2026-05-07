BKV: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $44.1 million, after reporting…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $44.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $432.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $379.7 million.

BKV shares have climbed nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months.

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