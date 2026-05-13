Birkenstock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $95.8 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $95.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $723.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.9 million.

Birkenstock shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

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