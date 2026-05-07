BGC Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $84.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $84.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $955.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $955.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $785 million to $845 million.

BGC Group shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.