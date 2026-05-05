BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $33.9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $33.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $598.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $607.7 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.37 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 78% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

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