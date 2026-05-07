BCP Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period.

BCP Investment shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.86, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

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