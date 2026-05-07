Barings BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

Barings BDC shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.90, a rise of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

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