Atara Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $516,000 in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.81, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

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