Assured Guaranty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $88 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $88 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.50 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $261 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $182 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $82.50, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGO

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