Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q1…

Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2026, 6:24 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Monday reported a loss of $63.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $11.03.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $267.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up