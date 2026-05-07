Apyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.92. A year ago, they were trading at $1.07.

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