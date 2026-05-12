Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $867,000, after…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $867,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The steel maker posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period.

Ampco-Pittsburgh shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

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