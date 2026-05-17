Amazon Launches 2 New Business Credit Cards

U.S. Bank and Amazon are launching two new small business credit cards offering valuable perks for frequent Amazon shoppers. Whether…

U.S. Bank and Amazon are launching two new small business credit cards offering valuable perks for frequent Amazon shoppers. Whether your business shops online, uses Amazon Web Services or buys from Whole Foods Market, you’ll earn up to 5% back on up to $150,000 in annual spending within the U.S. To earn the highest rewards, you must have an active Amazon Prime membership. Without one, your rewards are capped at 3%.

What We Know About the Launch

Amazon previously issued cards through American Express, and current cardholders can continue using their existing cards until the new U.S. Bank cards are activated on Aug. 14, 2026. All existing rewards will automatically transfer to the new rewards program.

Top Features of These Cards

There are two Amazon business cards to choose from — one for Prime members and one for those not subscribed.

— Amazon Prime Business Credit Card. This card is only available to Prime members and offers 5% back on the first $150,000 you spend on eligible Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases each year.

— Amazon Business Credit Card. For Amazon shoppers who don’t have a Prime membership, the Amazon Business Credit Card earns 3% back on eligible purchases, up to $150,000 annually.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

Aside from the earning power at Amazon Business, Amazon.com, Amazon AWS and Whole Foods Market, these cards have the same features:

— No annual fee. This makes it easier to justify keeping the card year after year.

— Up to 2% back on top spending categories. You’ll earn 2% back on the first $150,000 in combined spending on your top three eligible categories, which include advertising, dining, office supply stores and utilities.

— Bonus rewards on travel. When you book travel through the U.S. Bank Travel Center, you’ll earn 5% back with the Amazon Prime Business Card and 3% back with the Amazon Business Card.

— Interest-free financing. Eligible Amazon purchases can be repaid over three to 12 months in equal monthly installments with a 0% annual percentage rate, depending on purchase total. Purchases using this financing option will not earn rewards.

— No foreign transaction fees. This avoids fees of up to 3% on purchases made outside the U.S. Whether you travel for business or buy from international suppliers, you’ll save money on your purchases.

— Free spend management tools. Keep track of your business spending in real time, set individual spending limits and approval rules on employee cards and create unlimited virtual cards.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider These Cards

These Amazon business credit cards are ideal for businesses that shop at Amazon brands on a regular basis. The Amazon Prime Business Card offers enhanced rewards, so it is generally the better option for customers who are willing to pay the annual Prime membership fee.

Even if you don’t shop online at Amazon, if you use Amazon Web Services for your business or buy from Whole Foods Markets, these cards could be a smart choice.

[Read: Business Credit Cards]

Alternative Cards to Consider

While these cards offer valuable perks for frequent Amazon purchases, they aren’t the best card for every small business. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Plus, the rewards can be redeemed for cash back, travel, or transferred to hotel and airline partners. While the Ink Business Preferred has a $95 annual fee, it offers a welcome bonus where cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, whereas neither of the Amazon cards offers a welcome bonus.

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Amazon Launches 2 New Business Credit Cards originally appeared on usnews.com