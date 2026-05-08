Alpha Metallurgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a loss of $11…

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents.

The company posted revenue of $525 million in the period.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 54% in the last 12 months.

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