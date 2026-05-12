Alliance Laundry: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $56.9 million…

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $56.9 million in its first quarter.

The Ripon, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The maker of commercial laundry systems posted revenue of $426.9 million in the period.

Alliance Laundry shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year.

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