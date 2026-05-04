Alamo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $417.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.3 million.

Alamo Group shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $168.55, a drop of 3% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALG

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