Acushnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $81.4…

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $81.4 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $753 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $722.1 million.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLF

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