Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $15.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $15.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period.

Acacia Research shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 65% in the last 12 months.

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