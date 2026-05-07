Aaon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.8 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.8 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $496.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.4 million.

Aaon shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAON

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