7 Best International Dividend Stocks for Diversification

Market volatility has defined 2026, prompting many U.S. investors to seek out international dividend stocks for diversification. While there is…

Market volatility has defined 2026, prompting many U.S. investors to seek out international dividend stocks for diversification. While there is always risk in any market, multiple regions of the world present unique opportunities that can’t be matched domestically right now.

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Many times, the kinds of companies in these regions operate in a familiar fashion to domestic blue chips — combining stable revenue and big yield potential with an entrenched business that provides peace of mind.

The following seven international dividend stocks provide diversification to help investors reduce reliance on U.S. markets while generating income. From energy and banking to telecommunications and commodities, each company offers a distinct combination of regular paydays of at least 2.8% as well as growth potential, evidenced by at least 26% returns year to date.

Stock Market value Year-to-date return* Forward dividend yield Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) $135 billion 85% 6.7% SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) $14 billion 84% 3.7% Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) $14 billion 57% 3.6% Equinor ASA (EQNR) $94 billion 77% 3.8% KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) $39 billion 27% 2.8% Rio Tinto Group (RIO) $171 billion 29% 4.0% Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) $37 billion 26% 2.9%

*As of May 5 market close.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR)

Headquarters: Brazil Market value: $135 billion Year-to-date return: 85% Dividend yield: 6.7%

Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled energy giant and one of the largest oil producers in the world. Despite historical governance challenges, the company remains a dominant force in global energy markets. Recent strength in oil prices has boosted its financial performance, building on the structural improvements of the last year or two. Petrobras offers one of the higher yields among international energy stocks, driven by strong cash flow from its upstream operations. That, plus the significant tailwind for all oil stocks, makes PBR a strong international stock for diversification.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM)

Headquarters: South Korea Market value: $14 billion YTD return: 84% Dividend yield: 3.7%

SK Telecom offers wireless telecommunication services in South Korea, with almost 40% of the market and 22 million mobile subscribers. Outside its cellular segment, the company offers fixed-line telecom, cable TV, cloud computing infrastructure, advertising and more. This diversified communications infrastructure allows SK to provide a stable and growing opportunity for U.S. investors looking to capitalize on the above-average economic expansion in South Korea — as well as the long-term upside for connected technologies across growing regions of Asia.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

Headquarters: Luxembourg Market value: $14 billion YTD return: 57% Dividend yield: 3.6%

Though its headquarters are in Europe, Millicom provides telecommunications and digital services across Latin America under the Tigo brand. Its offerings extend beyond traditional mobile and cable services to include mobile financial solutions, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. Strong regional growth and expanding digital adoption are driving revenue gains, with significant year-over-year increases expected. The company complements its growth profile with a solid dividend yield, making it attractive for investors seeking the income potential of telecom along with the upside of digital growth in emerging markets.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Headquarters: Norway Market value: $94 billion YTD return: 77% Dividend yield: 3.8%

With more than 20,000 employees and annual revenue topping $100 billion, Equinor is a major player in global energy markets. Like many fossil fuel companies, it has seen a tremendous tailwind in 2026 thanks to rising prices for crude oil. However, Equinor also has a substantial footprint in offshore wind and hydrogen power generation that will help future-proof this European energy stock in the age of climate change. The windfall profits brought on by high energy prices lately will help fuel that transition in Equinor’s portfolio and help ensure the steady stream of dividends remains intact.

[Read: The Iran War and Hormuz Blockade’s Impact on Stocks in 5 Sectors]

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB)

Headquarters: South Korea Market value: $39 billion YTD return: 27% Dividend yield: 2.8%

KB Financial Group is one of South Korea’s largest financial holding companies, providing a full spectrum of banking and financial services that spans retail and corporate banking, credit cards, investments, and insurance. The nation is a fast-growing market compared with other regions of the world, tracking more than 3% annual GDP growth despite headwinds elsewhere. A history of strong earnings growth and profitability, with rising net income and solid capital ratios in recent years, has won over investors. And with structural improvements in Korea’s banking sector and broader economy, shares have marched considerably higher in 2026.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Headquarters: United Kingdom Market value: $171 billion YTD return: 29% Dividend yield: 4%

Rio Tinto is one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, producing iron ore, copper, aluminum and lithium. Its operations span major mining regions including Australia, Africa and the Americas. With a diversified product mix and geographic footprint, the company enjoys a strong baseline of revenue from raw materials demand across a host of industries. Recently, commodity inflation has lifted profitability at RIO, but long term, the miner has taken great pains to pivot toward “future-facing” commodities like copper and lithium to ensure it remains relevant. That helps the stock provide an attractive mix of current income and future resilience.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Headquarters: Canada Market value: $37 billion YTD return: 26% Dividend yield: 2.9%

Nutrien operates more than 2,000 locations worldwide, supplying fertilizers, seeds, farming equipment and financial solutions. While often overlooked, the company benefits from persistent global demand for food and increasing pressure to improve crop yields amid trade disruptions. Shares are up more than 20% since January and almost 50% from their 52-week low, thanks to its ability to command higher prices as the world’s largest potash producer and limited global supply capacity. A stable demand profile supports consistent dividends, as fertilizers see reliable sales regardless of broader macroeconomic conditions.

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7 Best International Dividend Stocks for Diversification originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/06/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.