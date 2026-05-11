2026-2027 Best Vitamins and Supplements: Top Pharmacist-Recommended Brands

With dozens of competing brands and products lining the shelves of the supplement aisle at your local pharmacy or grocery…

With dozens of competing brands and products lining the shelves of the supplement aisle at your local pharmacy or grocery store, finding the right vitamin or supplement can be overwhelming.

To help you cut through the noise, U.S. News partnered with The Harris Poll to survey hundreds of pharmacists nationwide to identify the supplements they recommend most for their patients.

Explore the top winners from our 2026-2027 Best OTC Medicine and Health Products rankings below. We break down which vitamins can help support a healthier lifestyle and show you exactly how the leading brands compare in quality and trust.

Note: When you use our links to buy products, we may earn a commission. This does not affect the quality or independence of our editorial content.

Best Vitamin B12 Supplements

Vitamin B12 is a powerhouse nutrient that is essential for energy metabolism, red blood cell production and nervous system integrity. Without enough of this vitamin, a vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to serious health complications, including anemia, chronic fatigue and neurological damage.

While most people can get enough vitamin B12 through animal-based foods, older adults, vegans and vegetarians may not get enough and need supplementation to meet their nutritional needs.

— No. 1 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Vitamin B12) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty B12 Energy Health) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Vitafusion (Sample Product: Vitafusion B12 Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Natrol (Sample Product: Natrol B12 Fast Dissolve Tablets) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best vitamin B12 supplements.

[READ: Foods High in Vitamin B12]

Best Vitamin C Supplements

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, does more than just support the immune system. It’s also essential for collagen formation, wound healing and iron absorption.

Because our bodies can’t produce this nutrient on our own, we have to get it through vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables. However, vitamin C supplements can help people give their immune systems a boost, improve skin health and support general wellness.

— No. 1 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Vitamin C) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Emergen-C (Sample Product: Emergen-C Vitamin C Powder) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Vitamin C) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Airborne (Sample Product: Airborne Original Vitamin C Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 Vitafusion (Sample Product: Vitafusion Power C Immune Support Gummy Vitamins) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best vitamin C supplements.

[READ: Vitamin Deficiency: Common Symptoms to Watch For]

Best Vitamin D Supplements

While calcium is known for building and maintaining strong bones, it’s important not to forget about vitamin D. Often called the “sunshine vitamin,” this key vitamin is essential for calcium absorption in the body, making it crucial for bone health. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help promote immune support, brain health and muscle function.

Because vitamin D is not naturally found in many foods, be sure to incorporate fortified foods — such as milk and cereal — into your diet. However, if you’re still falling behind on your recommended intake, talk to your health care provider about whether a vitamin D supplement is right for you.

— No. 1 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made D3) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Vitamin D3) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Vitafusion (Sample Product: Vitafusion Vitamin D3 Gummy Vitamins) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Nordic Naturals (Sample Product: Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Hello Happy) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best vitamin D supplements.

[READ: How Much Sun Do You Need for Vitamin D?]

Best Women’s Multivitamins

Following a healthy diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins is the best way to ensure you get adequate intake of vitamins. But maintaining a perfect intake of all the essential nutrients can be challenging.

Multivitamins can be a good “safety net” to help women meet their recommended amounts if they’re falling behind on any nutrients. They are formulated to address women’s specific nutritional needs by combining essential vitamins and minerals — such as vitamins A, B6, B12, D and E, as well as biotin, folate and iron.

For women navigating busy lifestyles or specific dietary restrictions, a daily multivitamin offers a convenient way to maintain long-term vitality and wellness, including supporting bone, heart, immune, skin and metabolic health.

— No. 1 One A Day (Sample Product: One A Day Women’s Complete Multivitamin) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Centrum (Sample Product: Centrum Multivitamin for Women Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Multivitamin For Her) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Women’s Multivitamin Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Women’s Multi Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

Read more about our best multivitamins for women.

Best Men’s Multivitamins

While a balanced diet is the foundation of wellness, men’s multivitamins can help fill common nutritional gaps. These formulas are specifically formulated to support men’s health by focusing on B vitamins, vitamin C and vitamin D for bone, immune and muscle health. Many products also include nutrients like zinc and lycopene to promote heart and prostate function. By providing a reliable baseline of essential minerals, a daily multi helps men maintain physical performance and long-term vitality.

— No. 1 Centrum (Sample Product: Centrum Men’s Multivitamin) Buy on Amazon

— No. 2 One A Day (Sample Product: One A Day Men’s Complete Multivitamin) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Multi for Him) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Your Life Multi Adult Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Men’s Multivitamin Gummy) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best multivitamins for men.

Best Children’s Multivitamins

While pediatricians prioritize a “food-first” approach to nutrition, factors such as picky eating, food allergies or restrictive diets can make it challenging for children to meet their daily nutrient needs. Children’s multivitamins serve as a convenient way to ensure kids get the essential nutrients — including vitamin D, iron and calcium — necessary for healthy bone growth and cognitive development.

Because multivitamins for adults are designed to meet their recommended daily values, it is vital to select a formula specifically designed for a child’s age and weight. Before starting any new regimen, always consult your pediatrician to ensure whether a supplement is right for your child.

— No. 1 Flintstones (Sample Product: Flintstones Complete Children’s Multivitamin Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Centrum (Sample Product: Centrum Kids Multivitamin) Buy on Amazon

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Kids First Multivitamin with Omega-3) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 Zarbee’s (Sample Product: Zarbee’s Children’s Complete Multivitamin + Immune) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Kids Multi + Probiotic Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 6 L’il Critters (Sample Product: L’il Critters Gummy Vites Daily Multivitamin) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 7 SmartyPants (Sample Product: SmartyPants Kids Multivitamin with Omegas) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best children’s multivitamins.

Best Multivitamins for Older Adults

Our nutritional needs change as we age, and so should our multivitamins. Older adults need higher amounts of certain nutrients, such as vitamin D and calcium to support strong bones, vitamin B12 for cognitive function and vitamin C to boost immune function.

What’s more, age-related changes like decreased appetite can make it difficult for older adults to get all the vitamins they need from their diet, which is where multivitamins can help.

— No. 1 Centrum (Sample Product: Centrum Silver) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 One A Day (Sample Product: One A Day Proactive 65+) Buy on Amazon

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Advanced Multi 50+) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Nature’s Way (Sample Product: Nature’s Way Alive! 50+) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best multivitamins for older adults.

Best Probiotics

Probiotics are live, beneficial microorganisms that serve as the “good bacteria” that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome and support overall digestive function. These supplements are widely used to alleviate common symptoms like bloating and gas, while also playing a critical role in promoting regularity, strengthening your immune function, supporting mental wellness through the gut-brain connection and restoring intestinal balance after antibiotics.

Since different strains — such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium — offer distinct clinical benefits, it’s essential to select a product with research-backed CFUs (colony-forming units) tailored to your specific health goals.

— No. 1 Culturelle (Sample Product: Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Florastor (Sample Product: Florastor Daily Probiotic Supplement) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Digestive Enzymes (Sample Product: Zenwise Digestive Enzymes with Probiotics) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 Align (Sample Product: Align Probiotic Supplement) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Acidophilus Probiotic Digestive Health Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 6 Phillips (Sample Product: Phillips’ Colon Health Daily Probiotic) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best probiotics.

Best Fiber Supplements

Fiber supports a healthy digestive system, but it also does much more for your body. Making sure you get enough fiber helps you maintain healthy blood sugar levels and lowers your cholesterol while helping you feel fuller longer to control your appetite. However, if you’re not eating enough fiber-rich foods, a fiber supplement may help bridge that nutrient gap.

— No. 1 Metamucil (Sample Product: Metamucil 4-in-1 Daily Fiber Supplement Powder) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Benefiber (Sample Product: Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement Powder) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 MiraLAX (Sample Product: MiraFiber Dietary Supplement Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Citrucel (Sample Product: Citrucel Caplets Fiber Therapy for Occasional Constipation Relief) Buy on CVS.com

Read more about our best fiber supplements.

Best Iron Supplements

Iron is a mineral that plays an essential role in your body’s growth, function and energy. It helps the body produce hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen to muscles, to support overall brain health and hormone production.

If you’re not getting enough of the mineral from whole, iron-rich foods — such as leafy greens, lean proteins and beans — in your diet, you may need to add an iron supplement to your routine. Iron supplements can come in different forms, such as elemental iron or ferrous sulfate. Ask your pharmacist or health care provider which formulation is best for you.

— No. 1 Slow Fe (Sample Product: Slow Fe Slow Release Iron Supplement Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Feosol (Sample Product: Feosol Ferrous Sulfate Iron Supplement Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Iron Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Vitron-C (Sample Product: Vitron-C Iron plus Vitamin C) Buy on CVS.com

Read more about our best iron supplements.

Best Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium plays an important role in various aspects of your health. In fact, it is used in more than 300 enzyme systems within the body that contribute to key functions and processes, including regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels and blood pressure and helping the body produce proteins and build strong bones. Magnesium has also been shown to support brain health and promote sleep.

Magnesium-rich foods include dark leafy greens, beans and legumes, whole grains and certain fruits, like bananas, so it’s important to incorporate these whole foods into your diet. However, if you’re falling short and experiencing symptoms of a magnesium deficiency — such as nausea, fatigue and muscle spasms — talk to your doctor about adding a magnesium supplement to your routine.

— No. 1 Mag-Ox (Sample Product: Mag-Ox Magnesium Oxide) Buy on Amazon

— No. 2 Slow-Mag (Sample Product: Slow-Mag Magnesium Muscle Support) Buy on Amazon

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Magnesium Oxide Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Magnesium Tablets) Buy on CVS.com

Read more about our best magnesium supplements.

Best Omega-3 Supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential nutrient that helps maintain brain and heart health. Fish is a rich source of two specific types of omega-3s, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), both of which have been shown to keep your brain sharp as you age and to protect your heart from heart disease, heart attack and high blood pressure.

While you can get omega-3s from eating fish — such as salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines — and other food, some people may need fish oil or omega-3 supplements if they’re not consuming enough fish in their diet, such as those following a vegan diet.

— No. 1 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Fish Oil Supplements for Healthy Heart Support) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil Softgels) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 MegaRed (Sample Product: MegaRed Superior Omega-3 Krill Oil) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 Nordic Naturals (Sample Product: Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 Garden of Life (Sample Product: Garden of Life Minami Omega-3) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best omega-3 supplements.

Best Calcium Supplements

Calcium remains the gold standard for maintaining bone density and supporting essential muscle and nerve functions. While it’s best to get your calcium from eating dairy and leafy greens, supplements provide a reliable way to protect your skeletal health and mobility as you age.

For the best results, many pharmacists recommend choosing a formula paired with vitamin D3 to help calcium be properly absorbed and directed toward your bones.

— No. 1 Citracal (Sample Product: Citracal Slow Release 1200 Calcium + Vitamin D3 Caplets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Caltrate (Sample Product: Caltrate Bone Health) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Calcium with D3 Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Viactiv (Sample Product: Viactiv Calcium Plus Vitamin D Supplement Soft Chews) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 Garden of Life (Sample Product: Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Calcium) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best calcium supplements.

Best Garlic Supplements

Garlic supplements offer a concentrated, heart-healthy dose of bioactive compounds like allicin and S-allyl cysteine (SAC) that provide antioxidant and antimicrobial effects while helping to reduce low-grade inflammation, maintain healthy blood pressure and manage cholesterol levels.

These formulas provide the cardiovascular benefits of raw garlic without the digestive upset or strong scent. It is a simple, natural addition to a wellness routine that supports your heart’s long-term resilience and health.

— No. 1 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Garlic Softgels) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Garlique (Sample Product: Garlique Cholesterol Caplets) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature’s Way (Sample Product: Nature’s Way Garlinase 5000) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 GNC (Sample Product: GNC Herbal Plus Odorless Garlic) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 Kyolic (Sample Product: Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract Formula Capsules) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best garlic supplements.

Best Creatine

While often considered a staple supplement for athletes, creatine — specifically creatine monohydrate — is gaining widespread recognition for its ability to support both physical strength and cognitive function. By helping your cells replenish energy more efficiently, it has been shown to support muscle recovery and brain health as we age.

To ensure the best experience, look for “micronized” creatine powders, which have better solubility and are gentler on the digestive system.

— No. 1 Optimum Nutrition (Sample Product: Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder) Buy on Amazon

— No. 2 MuscleTech (Sample Product: MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine) Buy on Amazon

— No. 3 Orgain (Sample Product: Orgain Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder) Buy on Amazon

— No. 4 Thorne (Sample Product: Thorne Creatine) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 Bloom (Sample Product: Bloom Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate Powder) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best creatine supplements.

Best Collagen Peptides

Collagen provides the building blocks for our skin elasticity, hair strength and joint health. As the body’s natural collagen production slows over time, hydrolyzed peptide supplements can help replenish these vital proteins.

Incorporating collagen into your daily regimen is a proactive way to support your body’s structural integrity and maintain strong skin, hair and joints.

— No. 1 Vital Proteins (Sample Product: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Collagen Gummies) Buy on Amazon

— No. 3 Nature’s Truth (Sample Product: Nature’s Truth Beauty Collagen Types 1 + 3) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Orgain (Sample Product: Orgain Collagen Peptides) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 Sports Research (Sample Product: Sports Research Collagen Peptides) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best collagen peptides.

Best Energy Supplements

Vitamins, particularly vitamin B12, play a critical role in energy production by supporting the functions that convert the foods we consume into usable energy. However, if you’re feeling sluggish because you’re not getting enough essential vitamins from a balanced, well-rounded diet, you may want to talk to your health care provider about incorporating a vitamin or supplement for energy.

— No. 1 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Super B Energy Complex Softgels) Buy on Amazon

— No. 2 One A Day (Sample Product: One A Day Energy Daily Essentials) Buy on Amazon

— No. 3 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Super B-Complex) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Daily Energy) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 Vitafusion (Sample Product: Vitafusion B12 Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

Read more about our best energy supplements.

Best Hair Growth Supplements

Making sure you are getting sufficient vitamins in your diet is crucial to healthy hair. Hair growth supplements contain key nutrients, including biotin and vitamins A, C, D and B6. These supplements nourish the scalp and support the health of your hair from within for longer, fuller and stronger locks — and may potentially help stem hair loss.

— No. 1 Nutrafol (Sample Product: Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements) Buy on Amazon

— No. 2 Viviscal (Sample Product: Viviscal Extra Strength Hair Growth Supplements) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 Nature’s Bounty (Sample Product: Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Growth Supplement) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Heavenly Hair) Buy on CVS.com

Read more about our best vitamins for hair growth.

Best Fertility Supplements

Fertility supplements are specialized dietary products that contain a combination of vitamins, minerals and other organic compounds to help optimize women’s reproductive health and boost the chances of conceptions.

— No. 1 Nature Made (Sample Product: Nature Made Prenatal with Folic Acid + DHA) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 2 One A Day (Sample Product: One A Day Prenatal Multivitamin) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 SmartyPants (Sample Product: SmartyPants Prenatal Multi and Omegas) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 Eu Natural (Sample Product: Eu Natural Conception Fertility Aid) Buy on Amazon

— No. 5 Premama (Sample Product: Premama Fertility Support for Her) Buy on Amazon

— No. 6 Pink Stork (Sample Product: Pink Stork Fertility Support) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best fertility supplements.

Best Natural Sleep Aids

Natural sleep aids contain a combination of ingredients — including magnesium, melatonin and valerian root — to provide a gentle, non-habit-forming way to get into a restful state. These ingredients work with your natural circadian rhythm to promote deeper and more restorative sleep cycles so you can feel refreshed without the grogginess.

— No. 1 Unisom (Sample Product: Unisom Simple Slumbers Drug-Free Sleep Aid Gummies) Buy on Amazon

— No. 2 Natrol (Sample Product: Natrol Melatonin) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 3 ZzzQuil (Sample Product: ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 4 OLLY (Sample Product: OLLY Sleep Vitamin) Buy on CVS.com

— No. 5 Vitafusion (Sample Product: Vitafusion Melatonin Sleep Support Gummies) Buy on Amazon

Read more about our best natural sleep aids.

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2026-2027 Best Vitamins and Supplements: Top Pharmacist-Recommended Brands originally appeared on usnews.com